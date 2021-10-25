Forget Caterpillar, Buy These 2 Agricultural Equipment Stocks Instead By StockNews

© Reuters. Forget Caterpillar, Buy These 2 Agricultural Equipment Stocks Instead



The agricultural equipment market is expected to grow significantly, thanks to increased applications of advanced technologies and a supply crunch in the food market. But even though Caterpillar (CAT) is a famous agricultural equipment manufacturer, it looks overvalued at its current price level. Therefore, we think investors looking to cash in on the industry tailwinds would do better to instead bet on the shares of fundamentally sound companies CNH Industrial (NYSE:) and Alamo Group (NYSE:). Let’s discuss.Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:) multi-purpose agricultural machines include mini excavators, small dozers, and telehandlers. The Peoria, Ill.-based concern reported impressive financials in its second quarter (ended June 30, 2021). But rising costs are expected to harm its profitability in the third quarter (ended September 30, 2021). Its 26.20% and 0.58% respective trailing-12-month gross profit margin and asset turnover ratio are lower than the 29.19% and 0.78% industry averages.

The stock has lost 12.3% in price over the past six months to close Friday’s trading session at $200.65. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained an ‘Underweight’ rating on the stock. Also, in terms of forward EV/S ratio, CAT’s 2.73x is 36% higher than the 2.01x industry average. In addition, its 2.18x forward P/S is 37.1% higher than the 1.59x industry average. So, it may not be a wise bet in the booming agricultural equipment market.

The agricultural equipment market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming months due to the integration of advanced technologies and a supply crunch in the food market. According to a Future Market Insights report, the global agricultural equipment market is expected to reach $65 billion in 2021 and grow at a 4.8% CAGR between 2021 – 2031. So, we think investors looking to benefit from the industry’s growth could instead bet on quality agricultural equipment stocks CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) and Alamo Group Inc . (ALG) instead.

