Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries hit a record high in July -data By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Foreign holdings of Treasuries rose for the fourth straight month in July, hitting a record high, data from the Treasury Department showed on Thursday.

Major foreign holders of Treasuries held $7.54 trillion, the highest on record, according to Refinitiv Datastream. In June, foreign holdings of Treasuries stood at $7.50 trillion.

Japan remained the largest non-U.S. net holder of Treasuries at $1.31 trillion in July.

