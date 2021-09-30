Foreign automakers ask U.S. House Democrats to reject union EV tax credit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
2/2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Employees walk at the Toyota Motor Corp new plant in Apaseo El Grande in Mexico’s central state of Guanajuato, Mexico February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Maldonado

2/2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of 12 major foreign automakers, including Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp, Volkswagen AG (OTC:), Hyundai Motor Co and Nissan (OTC:) Motor Co, urged U.S. House of Representatives Democrats to reject a proposed $4,500 tax incentive for U.S-made electric vehicles by union workers.

A House panel this month approved legislation to boost EV credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles. The foreign automakers, in a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats on Thursday, said the proposal “would unfairly disadvantage American workers who have chosen not to join a union and produce more than half of all vehicles in the United States and the vast majority of American-made EVs.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR