Foreign automakers ask U.S. House Democrats to reject union EV tax credit

Article content WASHINGTON — A group of 12 major foreign automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG , Hyundai Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co , urged U.S. House of Representatives Democrats to reject a proposed $4,500 tax incentive for U.S-made electric vehicles by union workers. A House panel this month approved legislation to boost EV credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries. The foreign automakers U.S. units in a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats on Thursday, said the proposal “would unfairly disadvantage American workers who have chosen not to join a union and produce more than half of all vehicles in the United States and the vast majority of American-made EVs.”

Article content Others signatories include Honda, BMW, Kia, Mazda, Daimer AG’s Mercedes-Benz , Subaru and Volvo Cars which is owned by Geely. United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry said Thursday by ensuring “taxpayer funding goes to domestic auto and battery assembly, and to make sure that these jobs are good paying union scale jobs we protect our future.” Curry added “these jobs of the future that replace traditional engine jobs need to provide the same middle class wages and benefits that built our modern economy.” The tax credits, which are part of proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill, would cost $15.6 billion over 10 years and disproportionately benefit Detroit’s Big Three automakers – General Motors, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV , the parent of Chrysler – which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in UAW-represented plants.