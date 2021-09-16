Ford to boost F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year

Article content

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring.

The U.S. automaker said it would invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across three Michigan facilities to lift production, having already garnered more than 150,000 reservations for the truck to date.

“The interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations,” Executive Chairman Bill Ford said in a statement.