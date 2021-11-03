Ford said it will require most U.S. salaried employees to be vaccinated

Article content

WASHINGTON — Ford Motor said Wednesday it will require most of its U.S. salaried workforce to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 but has not decided whether to extend those requirements to factory workers.

The second largest U.S. automaker said more than 84% of U.S. salaried employees are already vaccinated. The company’s deadline for most salaried workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 “aligns to federal contractor guidelines.” Ford was still evaluating its policy for “manufacturing locations, parts depots and Ford Credit, including analyzing federal and collective bargaining requirements.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson)