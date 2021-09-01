Ford again trims truck production due to chip shortage By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co said Wednesday it will again trim U.S. truck production due to the ongoing semiconductor chip crisis that has hit auto industry wide production.
The second largest U.S. automaker said it will cut two of three shifts at its Dearborn Truck Plant next week, while its Kansas City Assembly Plant F-150 production will be down. The company’s Kentucky Truck Plant will operate on two shifts the weeks of Sept. 6 and 13 rather than three.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.