Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
Business news and information company
Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc will go public through a merger
with a blank-check acquisition vehicle, the companies said on
Thursday, in a deal that values the combined company at $630
million.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)