For the Shiites of Lebanon, a dilemma: staying loyal to Hezbollah or continuing to protest?

KAFR RUMMAN, Lebanon – There is a Lebanese phrase that translates, more or less, into "a slap,quot;. That seems to be what happened with several anti-government protesters who were captured on television denouncing Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Islamist militia and the Hezbollah political party. , in the first days of the Lebanese uprising of now months.
The coup they received from a party that rejects little and exerts tremendous influence on the government of Lebanon, could have been physical or verbal. Anyway, the protesters appeared again on television a few days later, looking off, this time, to apologize.
“Sayyid means a lot to me. There are thousands of people who admire him, but I am number 100 on the list, "said one man, his meek voice, using a respectful honor for Mr. Nasrallah, whom the protester had previously accused of starving his community.
The apology before the camera was the prelude to more violent retributions against protesters from the Shiite Muslim community, the largest of the 18 recognized religious sects of Lebanon, which for decades has turned to Hezbollah for protection, work, social services and, for many , a sense of shared struggle against Israel and other enemies.
While Lebanon limps in its fifth month of politics and economic crisis, protests throughout the country continue to include protesters from all religious backgrounds, joining in contempt for leaders who cannot offer even the basics: 24-hour electricity, a functional economy or a reliable government.
But the protests have forced many Lebanese Shiites into a dilemma: how can they square their loyalty to Hezbollah with their support for the status quo? And Hezbollah will continue trying to extinguish the rebellion or listen to it?
"I support resistance against Israel," said Ali Ismail, 51, a protester in Kafr Rumman, a mostly Shiite city in southern Lebanon that has been dominated by "the parties," as residents often refer to Hezbollah and Amal, the other important Shiite Party "But I also support resistance against corruption."
Mr. Ismail's recent history sounds like that of many Lebanese protesters. He has borrowed to pay his children's school fees. His wife, Farah, said he had been excluded from all the teaching jobs he had requested because he had no connections to the party.
Even the man who publicly apologized to Mr. Nasrallah may have given up his insult, but not his plea. "Please help us," he pleaded in the apology video. "Really, we are starving. We have no jobs."
Among Shiites, protests arise in part from Hezbollah's simultaneous military success and neglect of internal affairs, said Randa Slim, an analyst from Lebanon at the Middle East Institute.
The security threats that brought together the base of the group, be it Israel or Sunni extremists in neighboring Syria, have retreated urgently. And when Hezbollah entered Lebanese politics in 2005 to protect its shadow army status, it supported the incompetence and corruption of the government instead of keeping its promises of reform.
US sanctions against Hezbollah and his patron, Iran, has left him less able to offer the subsidies, services and jobs that his supporters used to have, just as the Lebanese economy was reeling.
As with other liberation movements, Hezbollah has found government more complicated than guerrilla warfare.
"Hezbollah has never prioritized the problems of bread and butter, but suddenly they face a community that basically says that bread and butter are a priority," said Slim. "Now they are part of a corrupt government and cannot blame others for corruption; they are part of the corruption equation. So the question is, how are they going to answer?
The Amal party has fostered loyalty through work and sponsorship, but its leader, Nabih Berri, the president of Parliament, is widely seen as a deeply corrupt pillar of Lebanon's ruling ruling class.
So far, Hezbollah and Amal have mobilized to protect the status quo, and protests in the Shia-majority areas have visibly reduced as the parties have moved to quell the uprising. With Hezbollah's employer and partner, Iran, under increasing pressure at home and abroad as tensions rise with the United States, analysts say that Hezbollah needs more than ever to preserve its power and influence in Lebanon.
At first, Nasrallah, for whom many Shiites feel a sincere reverence, criticized the protests that began in October and asked his supporters to go to their homes, which caused some Shiites to leave the streets. Violent clashes broke out when some protesters included Mr. Nasrallah among the political figures who wanted to sweep the power, shouting: "Everyone means all of them, Nasrallah is one of them."
Even many non-Hezbollah members attribute to Mr. Nasrallah the expulsion of Israel from his 18-year occupation in southern Lebanon. His charisma and credibility surpass those of any other Lebanese political figure: Mr. Nasrallah's son died fighting the Israelis and, unlike the mansion jet-setters that populate much of the government, he is generally considered personally incorruptible .
"We love Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah at home, but here we love Lebanon," said Ghazie Atrash, 40, a protester from Baalbek, in the rural interior dominated by Hezbollah, who joined the large demonstrations in Beirut this fall.
However, when asked if Nasrallah was responsible for Lebanon's dysfunction, Atrash was emphatic. "He is not part of the government," he said. "Do not."
Although Nasrallah does not hold office, Hezbollah and his allies dominated the last government, which he resigned. Amid protests in October, as well as the new cabinet formed in January.
The followers of Hezbollah and Amal have repeatedly invaded the protest sites in Beirut and other cities, hitting protesters with sticks and fists. Although the parties have not openly encouraged the attacks, the men have shouted party slogans or, simply, "Shia! Shia! Shia!
In interviews in areas of Shia majority, protesters reported receiving threatening calls, anonymous audio notes from WhatsApp warning about a "negative impact on their lives,quot; or visits by representatives of Hezbollah or Amal asking them to stop protesting.
Mohamed Dib Othman, 29, who has been helping to organize the small but persistent demonstrations in Baalbek, said the windows of his car had broken after the first day of protests in mid-October. The acquaintances warned him that the party affiliates described him as a traitor in the WhatsApp chat rooms.
“The revolution is our only hope. If it is crushed, we are done, "said Mr. Dib Othman, who said he was excluded from the 36 government jobs he had requested after graduating from college because he had no connections with the party.
But I was hoping something had changed. "When Nasrallah criticized the revolution, the mask fell for everyone," he said.
Perhaps the tactic against Hezbollah's most effective protest has been to insinuate that the protests are the product of a foreign conspiracy against the Shiites, whose entrenched sense of grievance dates back centuries.
Some Shiites who initially supported the uprising said they were now convinced that the United States must secretly maneuver to pressure Hezbollah and its Shia partners in Iran and Iraq: how to explain the simultaneous uprisings in the three countries?
Such suspicions only hardened after the American assassination of Major General Qassim Suleimani, one of the main military leaders in Iran, in early January.
"They have been trying to defeat Hezbollah for years," said Ahmad, a butcher in Beirut who didn't want his last name used because he didn't want to offend customers from other sects.
But when the protesters are friends, neighbors and relatives, they are not easily labeled as foreign tools. They also include former combatants and relatives of those known as martyrs who died fighting with Hezbollah, whom it is difficult to dismiss.
Among them was Rabih Tleiss, a member of Hezbollah until 2013, whose cousin and brother-in-law died fighting for Hezbollah in Syria.
Sitting with other protesters in Baalbek, Mr. Tleiss pointed to the other Shia men in the room, one by one.
"You are working?" A man shook his head.
"You are working?" Another head shake.
"I'm not working either," said Tleiss. "We are all out of work."
Jad Jarjoui, 20, a protester in Tire who volunteered with Hezbollah in Syria for a few months and is now unemployed, said he continued to protest despite his family's opposition and the visit of a local Hezbollah leader. He said he had not been directly threatened, but that an unknown assailant had stabbed him in the arm one night.
"My father asked why I am getting into trouble," he said, "but I told him I was doing the right thing."
He said Jarjoui remained faithful to Hezbollah's cause, but not to his internal politics. "The resistance is above suspicion, but I am against members of Parliament in the party."
However, the more the protests continue without substantial political change or economic aid, the greater the fatigue and fatalism.
Ihab Hassane, 29, a Shiite from Tire who had been protesting from day one, said he had lost hope of a quick change. I planned to leave the country.
But he believed that the protesters had achieved at least one achievement.
"People used to see Nasrallah's speeches without asking questions," he said. "But now, although they still support him, they have started asking questions."