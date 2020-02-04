For the Shiites of Lebanon, a dilemma: staying loyal to Hezbollah or continuing to protest?

KAFR RUMMAN, Lebanon – There is a Lebanese phrase that translates, more or less, into "a slap,quot;. That seems to be what happened with several anti-government protesters who were captured on television denouncing Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Islamist militia and the Hezbollah political party. , in the first days of the Lebanese uprising of now months.

The coup they received from a party that rejects little and exerts tremendous influence on the government of Lebanon, could have been physical or verbal. Anyway, the protesters appeared again on television a few days later, looking off, this time, to apologize.

“Sayyid means a lot to me. There are thousands of people who admire him, but I am number 100 on the list, "said one man, his meek voice, using a respectful honor for Mr. Nasrallah, whom the protester had previously accused of starving his community.

The apology before the camera was the prelude to more violent retributions against protesters from the Shiite Muslim community, the largest of the 18 recognized religious sects of Lebanon, which for decades has turned to Hezbollah for protection, work, social services and, for many , a sense of shared struggle against Israel and other enemies.