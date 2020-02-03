For the first time in the history of Iowa, mosques will serve as caucus sites | USA news

Four years ago, Mohamed Ali, a Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer, said it was difficult to get members of his community to participate in the Iowa assemblies.

"They simply did not have the confidence,quot; or felt uncomfortable, Ali, who is a Palestinian-American real estate agent in the Des Moines area, told Al Jazeera by phone. Others, he said, did not want to get involved in politics for fear of being attacked or discriminated against.

But this year the participation of the Arab-Muslim community "has been enormous … it has been really amazing," he said.

According to Ali, that is largely due to the five mosques that will house the caucuses on Monday night, the first time that Islamic centers will serve as venues for party meetings where the people of Iowa openly discuss and choose their candidate Preferred Democrat for the United States 2020. Presidential candidate.

"It's historic," said state representative Ako Abdul-Samad, the only Muslim state legislator in Iowa.

The mosques will join more than 80 locations worldwide that will act as "satellite sites," which were established this year to be more accessible and inclusive for all Iowa residents.

"Our goal has remained firm throughout this process: to make these caucuses the most accessible in the history of our party, and the caucus satellites do just that," said Troy Price, president of the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP), in a statement announcing the new satellite sites.

Former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana, the shadow of Mayor Pete Buttigieg is cast over the Iowa state flag while speaking during a campaign event (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)

There will still be more than 1,600 traditional seal sites throughout the state, but anyone can attend a caucus at one of the satellite sites, the IDP said.

For the Muslim community in Iowa, that means "having a safe place that is inclusive and does not give them any friction in the process," said Rummi Khan, co-president of the Muslim Caucus of America.

Democratic organizers expect high voter turnout for Monday's caucuses, and some predict that the night can break the record of previous participation when almost 240,000 people congregated in 2008.

Muslims represent about 1 percent of the 3.1 million residents of Iowa, according to the Pew Research Center. But the community could be vital for candidates in a race won in the past by extremely close margins.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are side by side, according to recent polls. Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar completed the top five. But the most influential survey, traditionally published only a few days before the committees, was discarded after the candidates did not answer some of the questions.

Anyway, Khan said that many Muslims across the state "feel very motivated to make sure they participate in this round."

& # 39; If we don't tell our story, nobody will do it & # 39;

Their participation comes at a time of greater discrimination and Islamophobia in the United States.

According to the annual Islamophobia Index of the Institute of Social Policy and Comprehension (ISPU), Islamophobia is on the rise in the United States.

The number of anti-Muslim hate crimes and bias incidents increased after the president of the United States, Donald Trump, took office in 2017. The Council of American-Islamic Relations attributed the increase to Trump's travel ban , which targets citizens of several Muslim-majority countries, their frequent Muslim comments and other policies aimed at Muslims.

Attendees hold letters that say & # 39; CAUCUS & # 39; during a campaign event in Coralville, Iowa (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)

This includes the president's repeated attacks on Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim congressmen.

On Friday, it announced an expanded ban, adding six additional countries, most of which were Muslim-majority or had significant Muslim populations.

These policies in turn have stimulated greater political commitment of Muslims in the United States. According to Emgage, an organization biased in the US. UU. Dedicated to increasing civic participation, American Muslims attended the 2018 midterm elections in historical numbers.

The representative of the Iowa State Chamber, Ako Abdul-Samad, listens while Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during an organizing event at the Curate event space in Des Moines, Iowa (Matthew Putney / AP Photo)

While Abdul-Samad said that the rise in Islamophobia prevented many members of the Iowa Muslim community from participating in the past, the success of Tlaib, Omar and others motivated many to get involved in this election season.

"I think Muslims are now dating because now we realize that if we don't tell our story, nobody else will," said Abdul-Samad, who is also the African-American legislator with more years in the state.

Abdul-Samad said that although many candidates never saw Muslim communities as a "viable entity that the candidates wanted to pursue," there has been a change in recent years and the candidates actively sought their support, both as a leader of the Muslim community. as an African American . He finally supported Sanders.

There is apprehension. Yes, there is some fear of having four more years of our current administration. But in reality they are trying to leave their homes and do something. Rummi Khan, Muslim Caucus of America

Elvir Klempic, an activist from the Democratic party who will serve as captain of the Biden constituency at the Ezan Islamic and Education Center, agreed that more and more candidates are focusing on interacting with the American Muslim community.

"The caucus has gone to the community and the community finds the site of the caucus," which caused more candidates to get involved with the community, Klempic said, adding that the Muslim ban, immigration, medical care and foreign affairs They led the minds of many of the 15,000 Muslims in the Bosnian community of Des Moines.

That energy combined with the establishment of satellite sites is helping to motivate those within the Muslim community to actively participate in this year's elections, said Khan of the US Muslim Caucus.

"There is emotion," he said.

"There is apprehension. Yes, there is some fear of having four more years of our current administration," he added. "But they are really looking to get out of their homes and do something."