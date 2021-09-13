For Inspirational & Ethical Leadership in Financial Services Terri Botosan, CEO of HUB Financial Inc., to Receive 2021 Alexander S. Melvin Award

Goshka Folda, CEO of Investor Economics, to join Botosan to discuss the importance of inspirational and ethical leadership at a virtual awards presentation and conversation on September 28

TORONTO — Terri Botosan, chief executive officer of HUB Financial Inc., Canada’s largest independent managing general agent, serving thousands of independent financial advisors, has been selected as the winner of the 2021 Alexander S. Melvin Award.

The annual award is given to an outstanding professional who embodies Alex Melvin’s legacy of inspirational and ethical leadership and has made a significant contribution to the financial industry in areas including innovation, technology, entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative leadership, and mentoring. Melvin, a highly-respected financial industry leader and co-founder of CANNEX, passed away in 2015.

“We are delighted to recognize Terri Botosan’s leadership as well as her contributions to the industry, community, and success of those who have worked with her, through this award,” said Doug Paul, principal, Jennings Consulting, and a member of the award nomination committee. “Alex would have been delighted that we recognize Terri, not only for her personal accomplishments, but because HUB Financial’s growth story underscores the importance of inspirational and ethical leadership to a successful financial industry.”

Andrew Melvin, Liquidity Risk Manager at Manulife Bank of Canada, and Lowell Aronoff, CEO & co-founder of CANNEX, will present the Alexander S. Melvin Award to Botosan on September 28 at 5 p.m. (EDT) as part of a virtual award presentation and discussion.

Goshka Folda, CEO of Investor Economics, will join Botosan to discuss the importance of ethics and inspirational leadership, the continued resonance of Alex Melvin’s leadership values, and why they matter to the financial services industry.

To sign up to join the event, visit the Alexander S. Melvin Leadership Award website.

About Terri Botosan

Terri Botosan is the Chief Executive Officer of HUB Financial Inc. and HUB Capital Inc. She is responsible for the direction and success of Canada’s largest independent Managing General Agency, in addition to HUB’s Mutual Fund dealership. HUB Financial represents all major Canadian brokerage companies and helps over 6,000 independent advisors across the country meet the insurance and financial planning needs of Canadians. Terri started her career in the life insurance industry in 1986. She spent 12 years at Financial Life before joining Unity Life Assurance in the fall of 1998. She has been the President of HUB Financial Inc. and Hub Capital Inc. since the fall of 2000. Terri served on the board of the Canadian Association of Independent Life Brokerage agencies for many years, serving as President of the association for over 7 years. Terri is married with three active children and enjoys yoga, reading and entertaining in her spare time.