Footwear startup Allbirds touts ESG focus as it files for IPO

Franklin Templeton-backed Allbirds said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the footwear maker looks to cash in on the growing global demand and investor interest for sustainable products.

The company, which mentions the word “sustainability” 112 times in its regulatory filing, said it hopes to help pioneer a framework for companies to conduct what it called a “sustainable public equity offering.”

Allbirds said as part of its IPO process an independent third-party assessed the company to determine whether it achieved certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals and followed best practices on climate response.