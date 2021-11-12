Food Prices May Sow Seeds of Next Inflation Crisis, Nomura Says

Article content (Bloomberg) — As surging energy prices drove inflation in major economies to multi-decade highs and caught central bankers off guard, the next source of pressure could come from food prices, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. “Food has a much larger weighting in the CPI than energy and particularly so in emerging market economies,” Nomura analysts led by Rob Subbaraman said in a research report. “It’s in food prices where the seeds of the next crisis may already be sown,” they said, adding that high energy prices are likely to have strong second-round effects on food.

Article content Rising energy costs, supply chain bottlenecks and post-lockdown demand have combined to fuel faster global inflation. U.S. consumer prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990 and China’s factory-gate inflation is at a 26-year high. Even before the Covid crisis, there were fundamental supply-demand factors that pointed to a surge in food prices, Nomura said, adding that such dynamics have been amplified by the pandemic and the rise in energy costs. Under the hypothetical scenario of a 15% rise in global food prices by the end of 2022, the analysts saw rising inflation expectations pushing central banks toward “earlier and swifter policy tightening.” Another potential impact would come from the “inelastic” nature of food consumption, which could reduce households’ real disposable income available for other goods and services. The latter would put downward pressure on inflation, requiring central banks to gauge the outcome of the opposing forces.