Fonterra eyes Australia IPO as it focuses on New Zealand milk

Article content Fonterra Co-operative Group is considering an initial public offer of its Australian operation, the world’s biggest dairy exporter said on Thursday, in an exercise that could return about $700 million to shareholders by 2024. The first public revelation of the plans to list comes after the New Zealand dairy giant scaled back its global ambitions with a strategy to phase out overseas “milk pools,” cut debt and focus on local production. “It’s a self-contained business, so there is a possibility of partnering effectively by taking some capital off the table and bringing some external investors,” Chief Financial Officer Marc Rivers told Reuters in an interview.

Article content “That’s why we announced our intention to explore that partial sale,” he said, adding that Fonterra would retain a significant stake as Australia was a destination for a lot of New Zealand milk. The process has just begun, with Fonterra exploring the level of interest for an IPO, Rivers said. The company owned by its 10,000 New Zealand farmer shareholders said it was also reviewing the ownership of its milk pool in Chile. About NZ$1 billion ($700 million) of the divestment proceeds from the Australia and Chile businesses will be returned to shareholders by 2024, Rivers said. “If our strategy is focused on New Zealand milk, then we don’t need capital tied up for that,” he added. “We can harvest that, release it and bring that in.”