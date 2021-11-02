Fondazione MPS does not expect to play bigger role in Monte dei Paschi’s future

Article content

MILAN — Monte dei Paschi’s (MPS) former controlling shareholder Fondazione MPS ruled out playing a different role than it does at present in the bank’s future, it said on Tuesday.

Fondazione MPS President Carlo Rossi told a press conference “nobody in Italy was tearing their hair out” over the collapse in talks between the Treasury and UniCredit to sell Monte dei Paschi and this was also the view of the foundation.

After emptying its coffers to support the ailing bank over the years, the foundation has seen its holding in MPS fall to zero from more than two thirds decades ago.