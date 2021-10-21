Following Bitcoin’s all-time high, DeFi TVL hits a record high above $233B By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Bullish sentiment is running high across the cryptocurrency market on Oct. 20 as Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge to a new all-time high at $67,000 thrust the digital asset into uncharted territory and investors are closely watching to see how altcoins and DeFi tokens react to the move.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative.me

The DeFi sector has also benefited from BTC’s bullish breakout and today the total value locked (TVL) across all DeFi protocols climbed to a new record-high.

Total value locked in DeFi. Source: DeFi Llama
Top TVL gainers in the past 7 days. Source: Token Terminal
Total DeFi users over time. Source: Dune Analytics
Monthly DEX volume. Source: Dune Analytics