Following Bitcoin’s all-time high, DeFi TVL hits a record high above $233B By Cointelegraph

Bullish sentiment is running high across the cryptocurrency market on Oct. 20 as Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge to a new all-time high at $67,000 thrust the digital asset into uncharted territory and investors are closely watching to see how altcoins and DeFi tokens react to the move.
The DeFi sector has also benefited from BTC’s bullish breakout and today the total value locked (TVL) across all DeFi protocols climbed to a new record-high.
