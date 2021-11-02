Flutter cuts guidance on unfavorable sports results, Dutch exit

Article content DUBLIN — Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment cut its full year guidance on Tuesday after a run of Unfavourable sports results in October and a temporary exit from the Netherlands following a change in regulations there. The world’s largest online betting group said it expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of between 1.24 billion pounds and 1.28 billion pounds compared to the 1.27 to 1.37 billion range it forecast in August. It reported full year earnings of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in 2020.

A run of sports results favoring gamblers last month hit EBITDA by around 60 million pounds, Flutter said. Its temporary withdrawal from the Dutch market is expected to cost a further 10 million pounds. New rules introduced in the Netherlands require gambling operators to apply for a new license to offer online services to customers in the country. Flutter said the suspension of its operations will cost a further 40 million pounds in 2022, assuming it recommences trading in the third quarter and its Dutch business breaks even in the second half as it invests to re-engage customers. Flutter said on Tuesday that its third quarter revenue increased by 12% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, driven by a 13% rise in average monthly players and a strong performance in Australia and the United States.