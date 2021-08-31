FLURRY Finance and Kyber Network Set To Optimize Yield Farming By CoinQuora

- FLURRY Finance is collaborating with Kyber Network.
- Together they aim to elevate cross-chain yield farming for the DeFi community.
- Users can benefit from minting rhoTokens to enjoy high liquidity at lower costs.
FLURRY Finance is working with Kyber Network to offer increasingly efficient cross-chain yield farming to the DeFi community. With this collaboration, $FLURRY holders can amply trade liquidity at low slippage rates via Kiber’s Market Maker (KyberDMM) decentralized exchange.
KyberDMM aims to deliver high liquidity at low transaction costs. Meanwhile, FLURRY Finance works to elevate its stable rhoTokens as a medium of exchange for everyday transactions. This is a winning combination of goals. Hence, KyberDMM offers the perfect platform to hold FLURRY Finance’s liquidity.
With KyberDMM, $FLURRY holders can liquidate re…
