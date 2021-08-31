FLURRY Finance and Kyber Network Set To Optimize Yield Farming By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
FLURRY Finance and Kyber Network Set To Optimize Yield Farming
  • FLURRY Finance is collaborating with Kyber Network.
  • Together they aim to elevate cross-chain yield farming for the DeFi community.
  • Users can benefit from minting rhoTokens to enjoy high liquidity at lower costs.

FLURRY Finance is working with Kyber Network to offer increasingly efficient cross-chain yield farming to the DeFi community. With this collaboration, $FLURRY holders can amply trade liquidity at low slippage rates via Kiber’s Market Maker (KyberDMM) decentralized exchange.

KyberDMM aims to deliver high liquidity at low transaction costs. Meanwhile, FLURRY Finance works to elevate its stable rhoTokens as a medium of exchange for everyday transactions. This is a winning combination of goals. Hence, KyberDMM offers the perfect platform to hold FLURRY Finance’s liquidity.

With KyberDMM, $FLURRY holders can liquidate re…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR