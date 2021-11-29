Floyd Mayweather’s GF Rocks Sweater Dress At Lakers Game: Photos – Hollywood Life

The former champion boxer had a romantic date night with Gallienne Nabila, while the pair watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Detroit Pistons.

Floyd Mayweather closed out his holiday weekend on a date with his girlfriend Gallienne Nabila on Sunday November 28, while the pair went to the Staples Center to see the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Detroit Pistons. The couple sat up close and personal for the game, with seats right on the sidelines. Gallienne looked absolutely stunning, as she sat by her boyfriend’s side and cheered on the Lakers!

Gallienne, 24, was dressed to the nines for the game. She sported a white sweater dress, with a thin, gold chain belt around her waist. Her outfit was completed with her black, open-toed heels with large straps.She also accessorized with some rings and brought along a leather purse. Gallienne had also taken to her Instagram Stories to share a few closer looks at her gorgeous outfit. She also posted a few courtside videos of the game. She also tagged the company ALAÏA in one clip of her shoes, so that may be where she got the heels!

Meanwhile, Floyd rocked a brown Louis Vuitton jacket with green words on it. He also rocked a matching white and green trucker hat, and a pair of light brown joggers, with white sneakers. The 44-year-old boxer accessorized with a huge gold watch.

Floyd and Gallienne seem like going to Lakers games is one of their favorite pastimes. The on-again/off-again pair similarly sat up courtside during a November 5 game, where both the boxer and model wore all-black. Before he was spotted with his arms around Gallienne while on a stroll in New York in July, indicating that the pair had rekindled their romance, the boxer had been engaged to dancer Anna Monroe. Anna seemed hurt that the pair split up, as a source told The Sun on July 23. “Anna is devastated because she thought they were going to get married and have a child – she feels like she gave him everything,” the source said.