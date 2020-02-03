Floyd Mayweather, Jr., under investigation for allegedly assaulting a fan who asked for a photo

Instagram

The retired boxing star is reportedly assaulting a male fan outside the Fontainebleau Hilton hotel by the valet in Miami, Florida, before attending the 2020 Super Bowl.

Up News Info –

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He is reportedly having legal problems in Miami. It was said that the boxing star was assaulting a male fan outside the Fontainebleau Hilton hotel by the valet in Miami on Saturday, February 1.

TMZ reported that the accuser, Ricco Kimborough, 32, went to approach Floyd around 8.30 a.m., asking for a photograph. However, the athlete rejected the request and told the fan: "Can't I even have a good day first?"

%MINIFYHTMLb738212e840143977fa6453e4ca527c011% %MINIFYHTMLb738212e840143977fa6453e4ca527c012%

Later, according to Kimborough, Floyd's security team laid hands on him while Floyd shouted jokes from afar. He said in the police report that "he was taken away from Mayweather", who shouted: "I'm going to hit your **".

Kimborough went on to say that he told Floyd that if he was kicked **, "I'll get all your money too!" to which Floyd replied: "You can get this **, screaming for free."

However, a video obtained by the news media did not show that the undefeated boxer became physical before the man. The images did see Floyd shooting at Kimborough before other men tried to calm the situation. They held Kimborough while the star climbed into a black SUV.

<br />

It is said that the Miami Beach Police Department is investigating the case.

Floyd was in town to attend the 2020 Super Bowl that took place on Sunday. The retired boxer turned his head while wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket, which featured lots of pockets and straps, for the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

He showed his brand outfit on his Instagram page, posting photos of the jacket from the front and back while standing inside the stadium. He let the images speak for himself, just subtitling them with the hashtags "#superbowl # superbowl2020".

However, instead of praise, Floyd was clown for his outfit. Among the trollers was rival 50 cents, who turned to his Instagram account to share a mocking Floyd meme.