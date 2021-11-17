Flower One Reschedules Release of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Earnings Call

Article content LAS VEGAS — Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, today announced that it is filing its third quarter 2021 financial results and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (the “Q3-21 filings”) on Monday, November 29, 2021 before markets close and will hold its conference call on Tuesday, November 30, at 10:00 a.m. ET. As previously announced on October 11, 2021, Flower One hired its new CFO, Araxie Grant. Since her appointment, Ms. Grant has completely rebuilt the Company’s financial department and implemented financial processes to ensure the Company is operating at an enhanced level of best practices. With the implementation of these processes, the Company has elected to reschedule its Q3-21 filings to a later date within the allotted filing deadline.

Conference Call Details: Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Call: 1-877-407-0789 (Canada and US) 1-201-689-8562 (International) Conference ID: 13724959 Webcast: A live webcast will be available on Flower One's website or at ViaVid All interested parties are invited to participate. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 29, 2022. To access the archived webcast, please visit Flower One's website.