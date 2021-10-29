Flow of goods through Panama Canal hits record

Article content

PANAMA CITY — The Panama Canal moved more than a half a billion tonnes of goods over the last year, the canal’s top official said on Thursday, marking a record high for the key global waterway as international trade picked up.

Ricaurte Vasquez, the Panama Canal Authority’s administrator, told reporters during a webcast news conference that 516.7 million tonnes of goods passed through the century-old waterway during the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in September.

“It’s been an exceptional year,” he said, noting it was the first time the canal transported more than 500 million tonnes of goods during the 12-month stretch.