Florida Woman Arrested On Warrant Says She Was Ignored By Officers While Giving Birth In Jail–Baby Died Hours After (Video)

A Florida mother is demanding justice after she claims her cries for help while giving birth in an Alachua County jail cell earlier this week went unanswered.

Shortly after giving birth, Erica Thompson said her newborn passed away. “I basically held my baby all night, until she died, until she turned blue,” she told CBS4.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said Erica Thompson was arrested for two active warrant charges of felony violation of probation and failure to appear on a traffic charge.

A pregnant Thompson said she was placed in Alachua County Jail Monday where she said she told the nurse she was having contractions, but no one took her seriously.

“I’m steady like, I’m going to have my baby. I’m screaming. I’m going to have my baby, please get me out of here. I feel like I’m going to have my baby. When I said that, I felt like all bets where off, everybody needs to be coming in here trying to check on me and see what’s going on. I’ve had kids before, so I know exactly how it feels. I’m about to have my baby, I’m not just talking,” Thompson said.

According to Thompson, she gave birth to a baby girl late Monday night in her jail cell all alone.

“My baby was already laying on my stomach at that point, and she [the nurse] had them clip and cut the umbilical cord and stuff, but there was no medical help,” she said.

Thompson, who was six months pregnant, said her daughter was alive when they were transported to the hospital, but she claims doctors told her the baby was too small.

“They didn’t even put her in an incubator. They just had her in the crib. So they wrapped her up, and they told me she’s too small. We don’t think we can save her, we’re not going to be able to do anything,” Thompson said.

She believes her baby could have served if the medical staff did more.

“Our entire agency is very saddened by what Ms. Thompson had to experience. We absolutely realize how traumatizing and heartbreaking it is to lose a child, and we are deeply saddened, and we grieve with her in the loss of her child. We are confident that the investigation will be completed in its entirety, and it will be given a full review, and if there are any concerns they will be addressed,” said Kaley Behl of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

