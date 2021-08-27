Florida Judge Shuts Down Governor Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Mask Mandate In Public Schools & Calls It “Unlawful”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

#Roommates, after weeks of intense backlash and legal threats, a Florida judge has finally made a decision regarding state Governor Ron DeSantis’ extremely controversial ban of requiring public schools to enforce mask mandates. In a recent ruling, a judge stated that Ron DeSantis was “unlawful” in his initial anti-mask mandate that attempted to ban schools from requiring students to wear masks, as Florida continues to have the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases.

@NBCNews reports, Judge John C. Cooper of Leon County, Florida officially ruled that Ron DeSantis’ anti-mask mandate was unconstitutional. Following an intense four-day trial, Judge Cooper stated that Florida school districts have the right to set policies, such as mask mandates, provided they have “compelling state interest” and have a “narrowly tailored” plan of action. He also explained that he was taking action to stop Florida agencies from enforcing DeSantis’ widespread order against local mask mandates, which infringes on Florida’s separation of powers statutes. He further slammed DeSantis, saying “The actions of the defendants do not pass constitutional muster. They seek to deprive the school boards in advance.”

As expected, representatives from Governor DeSantis’ office immediately called foul at the ruling, specifically slamming Judge Cooper. “It’s not surprising that Judge Cooper would rule against parent’s rights and their ability to make the best educational and medical decisions for their family, but instead rule in favor of elected politicians,” said DeSantis’ Communications Director Taryn Fenske. It was also made clear that the state plans to appeal Judge Cooper’s ruling and head back to court.

Fenske elaborated, saying “We will continue to defend the law and parent’s rights in Florida, and will immediately appeal the ruling to the First District Court of Appeals, where we are confident we will prevail on the merits of the case.”

As we previously reported, the chaos began in July when Ron DeSantis banned local schools from requiring students to wear masks. He then went even further a few weeks later and threatened to withhold the salaries of school officials who enforced mask mandates despite his order.

