Florence Pugh Was Reported For Posting About Hawkeye

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear would get taken down.”
Florence — known for her roles in films like Little Women, Midsommar, and recently Black Widow — reprised her Marvel character Yelena in the studio’s new miniseries Hawkeye, which is currently unveiling weekly episodes on Disney+.
The show features an ensemble cast that includes Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Linda Cardellini, and Vera Farmiga, in addition to Florence, whose Hawkeye debut came with the release of yesterday’s episode.
Florence celebrated Yelena’s introduction to the limited series on Instagram, where she shared a pair of screenshots from Hawkeye’s latest episode. The first was an image of her character from behind, and the second, a closeup.
“…She’s here,” Florence captioned the post. Around the same time, the actor also shared a few brief video recordings from the rooftop combat scene pictured below on her Instagram story, alongside stills of Hailee and Jeremy.
Although the episode was already available to watch on Disney+, it sounds like some folks weren’t happy to see spoilers on Florence’s social media page. Shortly after posting a final combat clip on her Instagram story, she shared a message claiming she’d “been blocked” from posting similar content going forward.
“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down…but here we are,” the message read. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in.”
Florence went on to call the restrictions “beyond ridiculous” before adding that “being in #Hawkeye is a privilege” and thanking “all who welcomed [her] on set and off and all who are watching.”
It’s unclear exactly what one would say when filing a report asking Instagram to remove content due to plot spoiler concerns, and there aren’t explicit rules against spoilers in the platform’s community guidelines. But restrictions like these apparently exist, according to Florence, and the fact that they do doesn’t seem outside the realm of plausibility.
While Florence hasn’t shared a post since the screenshot carousel, some of the episode clips continued to be live on her Instagram story Thursday afternoon. So, if you’re averse to seeing anything related to Hawkeye at the moment, don’t head over there.