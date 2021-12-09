Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Florence Pugh Was Reported For Posting About Hawkeye - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Florence Pugh Was Reported For Posting About Hawkeye
Entertainment

Florence Pugh Was Reported For Posting About Hawkeye

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear would get taken down.”

Table of Contents

At this point, most of us know better than to underestimate the collective strength of a dedicated fanbase. But Hawkeye enthusiasts reporting Florence Pugh to the powers that be at Instagram for oversharing (conceivably?) is definitely not a move we saw coming.


Michael Ostuni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Florence — known for her roles in films like Little Women, Midsommar, and recently Black Widow — reprised her Marvel character Yelena in the studio’s new miniseries Hawkeye, which is currently unveiling weekly episodes on Disney+.


Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Tony Dalton, Linda Cardellini, and Vera Farmiga, in addition to Florence, whose Hawkeye debut came with the release of yesterday’s episode.


Jose Perez / GC Images via Getty Images

Florence celebrated Yelena’s introduction to the limited series on Instagram, where she shared a pair of screenshots from Hawkeye’s latest episode. The first was an image of her character from behind, and the second, a closeup.

“…She’s here,” Florence captioned the post. Around the same time, the actor also shared a few brief video recordings from the rooftop combat scene pictured below on her Instagram story, alongside stills of Hailee and Jeremy.

Although the episode was already available to watch on Disney+, it sounds like some folks weren’t happy to see spoilers on Florence’s social media page. Shortly after posting a final combat clip on her Instagram story, she shared a message claiming she’d “been blocked” from posting similar content going forward.

“I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down…but here we are,” the message read. “Someone on here complained so I’ve been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I’m very much in.”

Florence went on to call the restrictions “beyond ridiculous” before adding that “being in #Hawkeye is a privilege” and thanking “all who welcomed [her] on set and off and all who are watching.”


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Cartier

It’s unclear exactly what one would say when filing a report asking Instagram to remove content due to plot spoiler concerns, and there aren’t explicit rules against spoilers in the platform’s community guidelines. But restrictions like these apparently exist, according to Florence, and the fact that they do doesn’t seem outside the realm of plausibility.

While Florence hasn’t shared a post since the screenshot carousel, some of the episode clips continued to be live on her Instagram story Thursday afternoon. So, if you’re averse to seeing anything related to Hawkeye at the moment, don’t head over there.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Testifies That She Tried To...

Vinny & Peachy Go On A Date –...

Who Is Jo Koy? Facts About Chelsea Handler’s...

Can You Name Every Single One Of These...

Amy Duggar Celebrates After Cousin Josh Is Guilty...

Blac Chyna Reportedly Involved In Police Investigation After...

Anna Duggar Seen Leaving Court After Josh Is...

Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “The Power...

Tom Holland Star Wars Audition Story For John...

Michigan School Shooting Survivors File $100 Million Lawsuits...

Leave a Comment