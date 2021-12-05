Florence Pugh Debuts New Septum Ring

“When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail.”
Florence took to Instagram to debut her new septum ring, and in my opinion it looks HOT AF.
However, in the caption, Florence revealed that getting the piercing wasn’t quite as easy as you might think. “When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green, and then faint,” she wrote.
Thankfully, Florence’s A Good Person co-star — Zoe Lister-Jones — happened to be on hand with some lollipops. Florence added, “Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better.”
Over on Zoe’s own Instagram, she shared a clip of Flo singing Rihanna’s “Disturbia” right before the piercing took place.
Florence also shared a pic of the needle through her nose, but in her own words: “Warning — last slide will make your stomach scream.”
Still, there were plenty of familiar faces hyping up the septum ring in the comments:
This isn’t the only way that Florence has been changing up her look lately — she recently debuted a new short brown haircut, which is making me feel all kinds of ways.
Anyway, I just found a mouse in my apartment so I completely forgot what I was going to say — but it looks great Florence!!!