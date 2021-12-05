Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Florence Pugh Debuts New Septum Ring

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail.”

Now, if there’s two things I know I’m fond of, it’s piercings and Florence Pugh. And blessed be today, for the two have come together!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Florence took to Instagram to debut her new septum ring, and in my opinion it looks HOT AF.

However, in the caption, Florence revealed that getting the piercing wasn’t quite as easy as you might think. “When you wanna be a cool grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green, and then faint,” she wrote.


Florence Pugh / Via instagram.com

Poor gal, I really feel that green tinge.

Thankfully, Florence’s A Good Person co-star — Zoe Lister-Jones — happened to be on hand with some lollipops. Florence added, “Praise the piercing heavens for my trusty @zoelisterjones to have a handy lollipop to make me feel better.”


Florence Pugh / Via Instagram: @florencepugh

^Flo getting a skin treatment later in the day, seemingly happy as a clam. 

Over on Zoe’s own Instagram, she shared a clip of Flo singing Rihanna’s “Disturbia” right before the piercing took place.


Florence Pugh / Via Instagram: @zoelisterjones

As someone who’s gotten 15 piercings over the years, I feel this expression in my bones.

Florence also shared a pic of the needle through her nose, but in her own words: “Warning — last slide will make your stomach scream.”


A24 / Via giphy.com

Now is your chance to turn away if you’re very squeamish!!!

Ooft, yeah. I don’t even have any words. Worth it, though!

Still, there were plenty of familiar faces hyping up the septum ring in the comments:

This isn’t the only way that Florence has been changing up her look lately — she recently debuted a new short brown haircut, which is making me feel all kinds of ways.

Anyway, I just found a mouse in my apartment so I completely forgot what I was going to say — but it looks great Florence!!!

