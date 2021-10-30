Florence Pugh Cuts Hair Short, Brown

Now, Florence has had brown hair for a couple of months now, which you probably wouldn’t know unless you follow her on Instagram.
Earlier today, Florence took the look a step further and revealed that she has a new, short haircut:
“I did a thing…” she wrote in the caption. You did indeed, Flo!
Naturally, the celeb comments were highly hype-y:
Including The Rock’s comment, which is absolutely sending me:
Flo’s boyfriend Zach Braff also gave the look a shoutout:
It’s worth mentioning that Florence in in the midst of filming her upcoming movie, A Good Person, directed by Zach — so it’s possible that the hair is in relation to that.
Given how often Florence wears her hair up on the red carpet, I, for one, am excited for this new era of short hair.
Anyway, off I go to try and resist hacking my own hair with the kitchen scissors…
