Flora Growth Completes Acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc.

Article content

MIAMI & TORONTO — Flora Growth Corp . (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announces today that it has closed the acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc. (“Vessel”). As set forth below, Flora has acquired Vessel for aggregate consideration of US$30M, consisting of a combination of cash and the issuance of Flora common shares.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Vessel team into our Company. They are exceptional brand builders with a proven track record of launching brands and capturing market share in the rapidly expanding U.S. cannabis landscape,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. “With this acquisition now closed, we can focus on the execution of our combined expansion strategy. The integration of our two organizations is well underway and the Vessel team is expected to substantially enhance the branding and marketing function of Flora Growth as we look to further increase market share in the global cannabis and wellness markets.”

Since its inception in 2018, Vessel’s go-to-market strategy for direct-to-consumer sales in the U.S. and international cannabis markets resulted in rapid revenue growth. Today, Vessel has achieved trailing 12-months revenue of $6.6M and year-over-year growth of 90%. Flora will invest in the expansion of Vessel’s market share in the U.S. and international markets, where Vessel’s established relationships with U.S. multi-state operators and Canadian licensed producers provide Flora with what management believes is an important foothold in the North American cannabis market. Vessel’s leadership will complement Flora’s existing executive team with deep experience in cannabis, sales, marketing, design, and production. This includes Founder and CEO, James Choe, CFO, Garrett Potter, VP of Marketing, Jessie Casner, and VP of Performance, Jason Choe.

“We are looking forward to formally joining the Flora team and supporting their vision of becoming a global leader in plant-based health and wellness,” said James Choe, Founder and CEO of Vessel. “From unrivaled cost-structure to an impressive and expanding brand portfolio, Flora has built a strong foundation for growth which we are now well-positioned to capitalize on in the rapidly expanding cannabis market.”

About the Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement between Flora, Vessel, and certain related third parties, Vessel has merged into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flora, and Flora has acquired 100% of the equity interests of Vessel for consideration consisting of $8.0 million in cash and 4,557,318 privately issued Flora common shares.