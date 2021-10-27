Flora Beauty to launch MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô) CBD Skincare Brands at SHOWFIELDS

Article content MIAMI & TORONTO — Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that its Flora Beauty division has signed an agreement with SHOWFIELDS to feature its two skincare brands, MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô), at its flagship location in South Beach, Miami, as well as through its online store. The campaign launch is expected to begin November 8 th , 2021. SHOWFIELDS is a revolutionary retail concept that is built to engage and inspire the journey of discovery through revolving experiences with the brands and communities, creating a stage for immersive storytelling to unlock new offline channels for growth. The inclusion of Flora Beauty’s brands underscores the appeal of these new brands and is expected to create significant awareness with the American consumer in advance of the holiday season.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We are very excited to see a forward-thinking retailer like SHOWFIELDS seek out our brands for their newest flagship location. Beyond the ability to generate additional revenues, we are thrilled to be a part of this innovative concept that reimagines experiential retail and provides us the opportunity to tell the compelling stories of these brands,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. “As mission-driven brands, the ability to gain exposure and credibility with a partner like SHOWFIELDS validates the cultural relevance of MIND Naturals and Awe (Ô) and speaks to their ultimate potential as we continue to increase market awareness with the U.S. consumer.” This opportunity was realized on the back of major recognition for the Mind Naturals brand at the 2021 Cosmoprof North America (“CPNA”) event. Specifically, MIND Naturals’ CBD Rich Moisturizer was selected for its innovation in biodegradable packaging and featured in a report on the most trendsetting products from CPNA exhibitors produced in collaboration with renowned international beauty trend forecasting authority, BEAUTYSTREAMS. About SHOWFIELDS SHOWFIELDS is the ultimate curator of the most interesting brands, stories, and unique experiences from around the world. With its mission to bring inspiration in reach to all that pass through its threshold, the brand is empowering creators to unlock retail as a channel and run “retail campaigns” using its proprietary digital and physical platform. The retail concept’s flagship location is located at 11 Bond Street, New York City, with its second location recently opened in December 2020 at 530 Lincoln Road, Miami, and pop-up experiential locations such as SHOWFIELDS x Los Angeles in Century City launching this year. For more information, please visit https://showfields.com/ . About Flora Growth Corp. Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: the size of markets for cannabis and cannabis products; the collaboration with third parties; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005465/en/ Contacts Investor Relations Contact:

Evan Veryard

evan.veryard@floragrowth.ca Public Relations Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

+1 (858) 264-6600

flora@cmwmedia.com #distro

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.