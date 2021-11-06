Flokimooni Launches a Decentralized Platform with NFT gaming metaverse By CoinQuora

Flokimooni Launches a Decentralized Platform with NFT gaming metaverse



Flokimooni Launches a Decentralized Platform with NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a Dex & Launchpad platform. Flokimooni is bigger than Cryptocurrency. It is a revolution or rightly put, an unstoppable movement. What this means is that a community of Flokimoonies is executing the project. The community is unique and different going by the amount of action and effort that are injected into the project. What is more, the project is derived from Shiba Inu’s meme-based token. The members and enthusiasts of are solely responsible for its creation.

The Problem Flokimooni is Solving

Many projects are hyped with all manner of design, phrases, and promises however, instead of delivering what they promised, they become a sham. That is why they carefully planned and designed this project. Flokimooni comes in to offer what others have not offered. Lack of accessibility and usage of products by the public is another issue that has been a bother to many. Many projects also lack communities that support the vision of the founders.

How does it solve the problem?

To beat the above challenges the project has a strong community that backs it in every developmental step. Another outstanding issue is the combination of the best meme features and utility tokens bringing in a unique DeFi Ecosystem. Finally, the project boasts of the most trendy and unique features that are rare to find in the crypto space. It is one Project but with different goals to achieve.

The project has three flagship entities or goals namely,

A Dex and Launchpad

It would entail the creation of an exchange platform and launchpad for the promotion of diverse or new projects. Through this, the community is allowed to be pacesetter investors for the crypto space’s best upcoming project.

A Metaverse for NFT Gaming

The Flokimooni World is a Metaverse NFT game that uses the Flokimooni NFT’s to earn. Here the gamer has the power to benefit from the fun, profit, and ownership. The game plays and earns including being rewarded. What is more, the experts behind the gaming flagship have been in the game for several years. They have developed unique Mainstream games that turned out to be no let-up.

Marketplace Merchandise

There will be minting and release of approximately ten thousand randomized NFT’s to the marketplace. Early community members will benefit from the genesis drop. Otherwise known as Diamonds Hands, the ERC-721 Formatted tokens are to be given to initial buyers and first airdrop receivers.

With the Flokimoonies combined with the above utilities, the project intends to revolutionize and be on top of over 100 crypto projects. The token is decentralized and has DeFi features. It has never been exciting as it is now in the Meme digital Coin world with the entry of Flokimooni. Within the short period, it has been there, all projections and forecasts have proved to be true. The records are there to show that the project has excellent traction of unwavering organic growth. All this can be reflected in the way the community behind the project is committed and supportive.

The three Pillars Holding Flokimooni together

A Stealth Launch

Community Oriented

Super Dedicated Team and Management

Stealth Launch

The project offered all investors an equal opportunity to participate after a week of social media advertisements or campaigns. The investors were not subjected to a pre-sale process that would have been somehow unfair. What this meant was that anyone could participate regardless of their status or experience.

Dedicated Management Team

The management is aggressively taking the project roadmap cautiously and with due diligence until its actualization. They are keen on embracing new emerging technological advancements to perfect the project. The stakeholders are a crucial component of the project, therefore; the management is working around the set timelines.

Community Focused

Unlike many other projects, a very strong community has been very instrumental in its fast take-off drives. The Community consists of diverse expertise, skills, and experience. There is no step achieved without the community’s involvement.

Buying Flokimooni

Are you worried about how to purchase or acquire the token? Well, not anymore. Below is the process.

Trust Wallet Installation

First, you have to create your wallet. It could be done via your Laptop, desktop, or phone. There are instructions to follow therefore it will not be difficult.

Make a Deposit

Upon creation of the wallet, you should buy a smart chain BNB. Highlight BNB and press the button to purchase the required amount through a bank account or a debit card. Binance smart chain uses the BNB Currency that is needed for both transactional charges and purchasing.

Pancakeswap Connection

After the above process, link the created wallet to Pancakeswap through your desired device such as desktop or phone. Go to the browser click to pancakeswap.finance and then click the “Connect Wallet” Button.

Swapping BNB for Flokimooni

Once you go to the Pancakeswap set the slippage at 12 percent by going to the options menu. Here you can add the contract address of Flokimooni and swap BNB to Flokimooni. After completing the process, follow prompts or instructions to access the Flokimooni balance directly via your wallet.

The Roadmap

P1: Launching the website, Contract being deployed, Pancakeswap listing, Market the post launching, and 2000 telegram participants.

P2: The whitepaper, Listing on Coinmarketcap, and the targeted 2000 Token holders.

P3: Partnership engagement, launching of reward programs, Apple (NASDAQ:) giveaways, and getting 10,000 token holders.

P4: Listing in CEX, partnering with major partners, bringing onboard celebrity/influencer, getting 50,000 token holders, and donating to charities/dog shelters.

P5: Launching of Dex, the establishment of launchpad platform, launching of genesis collection /NFT drop, Market place establishment, and release of game beta (play to earn).

Tokenomics

Below is a brief of how the token is utilized.

Fifty percent of the total supply will be burned whereas another 50% will be locked for hundred years on the pancakeswap (LP). There will be a 10% of tax breakdown as follows, 6% marketing, 3% for Holders, and 1% for Liquidity.

NFT’s that were just used for experimental purposes, have leaped to the mainstream Crypto Industry. Flokimooni is one of the latest NFT projects that is going to revolutionize and be a game-changer in the crypto world. Its uniqueness is based on the dedication, expertise, and experience of both the community and the management team.

