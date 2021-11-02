Floki Inu (FLOKI) Premieres New Marketing Campaign in Dubai By CoinQuora

Floki Inu (FLOKI) Premieres New Marketing Campaign in Dubai



Floki Inu is entering the Middle East with a bang.

The Dubai International Airport is filled with Floki Inu banners and billboards.

The campaign’s debut got a lot of attention on Twitter (NYSE:).

Lately, many meme tokens have caught the attention of the entire world. Even those outside the crypto community know of their names. In particular, (DOGE) and (SHIB) have been dominating the dog meme coin space.

Although, many others like Baby Doge Coin and BabyFloki have also been making headlines over the past few weeks. Out of all the dog meme coins, stealing today’s headline is — Floki Inu (FLOKI).

Specifically, FLOKI’s Twitter account posts a tweet about its aggressive ongoing marketing campaign. In detail, this campaign is aimed at the Middle East and began in Dubai.

#FLOKI‘s aggressive marketing campaign aimed at the Middle East started with Dubai today! It is impossible to walk around the Dubai International Airport without seeing the $FLOKI brand. This campaign which will run for 1 month will be seen over 25.7 million times! pic.twitter.com/nc47nQVim1 — Floki Inu (@RealFlokiInu) November 1, 2021

As we can see from the tweet, the campaign really took off running! Indeed, it will be near impossible to explore the Dubai International Airport without a FLOKI sighting.

The tweet also states that the campaign will run for an entire month. Accordingly, the campaign is hoping to impact 25.7 million. The brand could expect a very positive impact from this. Certainly, the tweet alone is already getting thousands in engagement.

In fact, the tweet saw many comments that go on to praise the brand for its brilliant marketing campaign. Others chime in saying that they’re HODLing FLOKI all the way to the moon. Meanwhile, some encourage FLOKI to expand its partnerships.

At the time of writing, the price of FLOKI is $0.0002441, according to CoinMarketCap. This means that this dog meme coin is up by 316.1% over the last 7 days. Presently, it is sporting a trading volume of $89,216,810 and has a market cap of $2,3677,854,432.

With dog meme coins like Shiba inu (SHIB) hitting new all-time highs recently, it is clear that the crypto community seems to hold great interest in these tokens. Suffice to say, it will surely be interesting to see where FLOKI’s price will go next, especially after the campaign goes into full swing.

