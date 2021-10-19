Flavor Flav Arrested For Domestic Battery In Nevada Earlier This Month

Earlier this month Flavor Flav found himself behind bars after he was accused of domestic violence.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed that back on October 5th, Henderson Police booked Flav on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. He was reportedly placed in custody after police responded to a domestic disturbance call. The criminal report alleged that he “poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, grabbed her, threw her down and grabbed a phone out her hand.”

In the end, he was charged with misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence. The site spoke with Flav’s attorney about the incident and he said, “In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often 2 sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.”

Despite having a run-in with the law earlier this month, Flav is celebrating his sobriety as next week marks one year of no alcohol, and he also quit smoking cigarettes about 15 months ago.

Prior to making headlines for his legal troubles, Flavor Flav was making headlines along with Boosie as fans would mistake them for each other. As we previously reported, it all started when Boosie took to social media to share that a woman in the airport thought he was Flavor Flav.

Flav then shared that fans were mistaking him for Boosie while he was out on the Las Vegas strip. The two eventually linked up, and Boosie joined him on his podcast.

