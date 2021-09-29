Flare’s Canary Network Songbird Concludes Observation Mode, Moving Toward Next Stage By CoinQuora

Flare’s Canary Network Songbird Concludes Observation Mode, Moving Toward Next Stage



Flare’s Canary Network, Songbird, has exited an initial 10-day observation mode

Songbird is moving toward the next phase.

Flare’s Canary Network, Songbird, has launched and successfully exited an initial 10-day observation mode. Flare is a decentralized smart contract platform that runs on the Virtual Machine (EVM). It uses Federated Byzantine Agreement-based consensus.

Launched on September 16, Songbird follows three phases as it moves to be used to test and strengthen the protocols involving the final launch of the Flare Network.

The first phase, the “Observation Mode,” was concluded at 14.00 GMT on September 27 as per the team. In addition, this stage was necessary for deploying and testing the network and the Flare Time Series Oracle (NYSE:) (FTSO). What is more, Observation Mode allows roughly 65% of the value in the crypto industry to be used tru…

