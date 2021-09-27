Five Things About Joe Biden’s Nephew – Hollywood Life

Cuffe Biden Owens and ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ alum Meghan King confirmed their relationship with a new Instagram pic this past weekend. Find out more about him here.

Cuffe Biden Owens, 42, is dating Meghan King, 37, and they’re ready to let the world know! The nephew of President Joe Biden and Real Housewives of Orange County star went Instagram official on Sept. 25 when she posted a cozy photo on her account. In the snapshot, the lovebirds are posing while standing outside with their arms around each other.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man. ❤️,” Meghan captioned the pic, which can be seen below.

Find out more about Cuffe below.

Cuffe is the son of Joe Biden’s younger sister.

His mother, Valerie Biden Owens, is also Joe’s adviser and one of the closest people to him in his life. His father, John T. Owens, is an attorney and former classmate of Joe’s and owns a Delaware-based telemedicine company, according to the Washington Post. Cuffe has two sisters, Missy Owens and Casey Owens Castello.

He is an attorney.

Although Cuffe’s mom has been in the spotlight due to her involvement with Joe’s political career, Cuffe has managed to stay out of it for the most part and works successfully as an attorney. He reportedly works in the Los Angeles, CA area.

Cuffe celebrated Meghan’s birthday with her.

The reality beauty took to her Instagram story to share another photo of them walking hand in hand on the grass of a vineyard. They appeared to be holding a wine bottle and a glass and wore casual yet stylish outfits with sunglasses. She also shared video clips of “birthday flowers” she received from family and friends, including her “man” Cuffe.

Cuffe’s relationship with Meghan comes after her messy headline-making divorce.

She used to be married to Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares three children, but after just a few years together, they split in 2019 and their divorce was finalized in May 2021. The situation got attention when it was rumored that Jim had cheated on Meghan and she claimed a woman he started seeing after their split had a threesome with them when they were still married. Jim admitted to the three some, according to Us Weekly, but claimed it was Meghan’s idea.

Cuffe has an impressive education.

He attended Georgetown University for undergrad and the University of Southern California for law school. He was admitted to the California Bar in 2009, according to All California Lawyers.