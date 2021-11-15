Five teens in hospital after shooting at high school in Colorado

DENVER (Reuters) – A shooting on Monday near a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, sent five teenagers to the hospital, the city police department said on Twitter (NYSE:).
Aurora Police said the ages of the five injured youths ranged from 14 to 17. No further official details of the gun violence, which erupted near Central High School around midday, were immediately available.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.