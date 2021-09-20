Five Moments From The 2021 Emmys That Kept Social Media Buzzing

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards took over CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night for its 73rd annual event. As previously reported, the event took place live in Los Angeles in an enclosed space. According to CBS News, the invitations were limited to nominees and select guests and everyone was required to show vaccination proof against Covid-19.

While celebrities gave us looks worthy of our appreciation, the award show itself came with its own set of memorable moments. From an unexpected blast to wins and honoring a legend, here are five snippets of the Emmys too good to pass up!

Seth Rogan Calls Out Emmys

Seth Rogan rode viral waves across Twitter and Instagram following a brief stint on stage at this show. Dressed in an orange-tan-brown suit combo, Seth took the stage and expressed excitement for being at the Emmys. Then, he launched into finger-wagging against the Emmys for their COVID-19 practices and the moment quickly took off on socials.

“Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room,” Seth said on stage. “What are we doing?”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Wins

RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the Outstanding Competition Program Award at the 2021 Emmys! This honor actually marks the 11th Emmy win for RuPaul Charles, which now makes him the “most awarded Black artist in Emmys history” with 11 awards.

“I May Destroy You” Wins

Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” secured the Emmy Award for Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie. According to the New York Times, Michaela is now the first Black woman to win an Emmy in that category. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to survivors of sexual abuse.

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable,” Michaela said. “I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves, and to, in turn, feel the need to be constantly visible — for visibility, these days, seems to somehow equate to success — do not be afraid to disappear.”

“Hamilton” Wins

Congrats are in order for the entire cast & crew of “Hamilton,” as the special received the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Debbie Allen Gets Governor’s Award

Talk about receiving your flowers while you can still smell ‘em! Legendary dancer, choreographer, actor, singer, director, producer, writer and humanitarian Debbie Allen was honored with the Television Academy’s 2021 Governor’s Award. After she took the stage, her fellow attendees gave her a standing ovation.

“I am trying not to cry and be equal to the situation because it’s been many years in the making,” Debbie said. “It’s taken a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time. A lot of courage and creativity and fight and faith to believe that I could keep going and I have.”

