Five DeFi projects and Kraken tip in $250K each to support Eth2 client teams By Cointelegraph

A group of DeFi projects and U.S. crypto exchange Kraken have donated $250,000 each to the Foundation to support client teams working on the Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 upgrade.

On Aug. 24 the Ethereum Foundation announced that the donations were made by Kraken, Compound Grants, Lido, Synthetix, The Graph and Uniswap Grants. The funds will supplement the funding provided by the foundation earlier this year, to support Ethereum execution layer teams.