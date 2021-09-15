Fitch says possible China Evergrande default may have broader effects

Article content HONG KONG — Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China’s No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable. “We believe a default would reinforce credit polarization among homebuilders and could result in headwinds for some smaller banks,” Fitch said in a note https://bit.ly/3CbhKPt late on Tuesday. Fitch downgraded China Evergrande Group to “CC” from “CCC+” on Sep. 7, indicating that it viewed a default of some kind as probable.

Article content Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers, while regulators have warned that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country’s financial system if not stabilized. Fitch said 572 billion yuan ($88.8 billion) of Evergrande’s borrowings were held by banks and other financial institutions, but banks may also have indirect exposure to the developer’s suppliers, who are owed 667 billion yuan for goods and services. “Smaller banks with higher exposure to Evergrande or to other vulnerable developers could face significant increases in non-performing loans (NPLs), depending on how any credit event involving Evergrande develops,” Fitch said.