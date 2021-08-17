Fitch Ratings warns El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Law’ will pose risk to local insurers By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Fitch Ratings warns El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Law’ will pose risk to local insurers

Fitch Ratings has become the latest global credit rating agency to warn El Salvador against adopting (BTC) as legal tender, expressing concerns that crypto assets could cause systemic risks for the Latin American nation. Citing the country’s lack of clarity in Bitcoin’s implementation in mainstream markets, Fitch Ratings warned about the inherent volatility and operational risks for citizens associated with the crypto ecosystem. In addition, the agency pointed out El Salvador’s ongoing exposure to low credit quality securities, stating that “additional holdings of high-risk assets will only compound this risk.” Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph