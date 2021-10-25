Fitch places credit ratings of Qatari banks on negative watch

Article content

DUBAI — Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings indicated on Monday it could cut the ratings of all banks in Qatar, saying it was concerned over the sector’s increasing reliance on external funding and a recent rapid growth in assets.

Fitch placed Doha Bank, Al Khalij Commercial Bank Qatar Islamic Bank and Dukhan Bank on “ratings watch negative,” meaning it sees a greater potential for a downgrade in their ratings.

It also added Qatar National Bank, Commercial Bank , Ahli Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank on negative watch.