First Million-Dollar NFT Sale for Solana, and It’s for a Degenerate Ape By CoinQuora

  • Today, Degen Ape #7225 became Solana’s first million-dollar NFT sale.
  • In the last few weeks, the blockchain platform’s NFT ecosystem has exploded.
  • NFT intends to reduce its mint pricing in order to keep the prices low.

The first million-dollar NFT sale has occurred on the Solana blockchain.

Moonrock Capital, a blockchain advising business, bought one of the Degenerate Ape Academy NFTs for 5,980 SOL ($1.1 million) on Saturday.

Moonrock purchased Degen Ape #7225, a scarred zombie ape with a halo, a gold tooth, and a brain in its mouth. According to HowRare.is, the ape is the 13th rarest in the collection. The company also paid 1,388 SOL ($260,000) for the 18th rarest SolPunk, a Solana-themed form of CryptoPunks.

It should be noted that there have been earlier sales for quantities that would now be worth more than a million dollars. NFT such as Degen Ape #1674, sold for 7,000 SOL.

This is a big step forward in the growth of NFTs in…

