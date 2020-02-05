First ladies with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama is a go

Brian Bowen Smith; JLN / Shutterstock Photography
How to follow an Emmy-winning turn How to escape the murder? by Viola Davis, she is turning to Michelle Obama"And playing the former first lady."
ME! News learned that Davis has signed up for First ladies, a new drama series in development at Showtime. The series, which was officially ordered to the series on Wednesday, February 5, has Aaron Cooley on board as a writer and executive producer. First ladies I would follow the various spouses to the American presidents. The first season would focus on Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt Y Betty Ford.
Davis has spent the last six seasons on ABC How to escape the murder as a lawyer and law professor, Annalize Keating.
"Throughout our history, the spouses of the presidents have exerted a notable influence, not only on the leaders of the nation, but also on the country itself." Jana Winograde, entertainment president of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "First ladies It fits perfectly within the drama house and the politics of Showtime, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Making Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn't have more luck having her extraordinary talent to help launch this series. "
Davis and Julius Tennon They are on board as executive producers. Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin Y Brad Kaplan They are also executive producers. The official motto of the potential series: "In the east wing of the White House, many of the most shocking and changing decisions in the world of history have been hidden from view, taken by the first charismatic, complex and dynamic ladies of United States. This series will withdraw the curtain on the personal and political life of these enigmatic women, and the first season focused on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. "
Davis is the only actor attached so far.
The acclaimed actor won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Fences, an Emmy for How to escape the murder and Tony awards for Fences Y King hedley ii. She is nominated for another Emmy, her room for How to escape the murder—At the 2019 ceremony. The ABC drama will come to an end during the 2019-2020 television season. Before her Fences Victoria, Davis was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Doubt Y Aid.
There is no release date for First ladies It was officially announced.
Originally posted on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PT.