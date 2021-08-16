FirePower Capital Provides Funding for Ubiweb

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
TORONTO — FirePower Capital (“FirePower”), Canada’s entrepreneurial lender, investor and M&A advisor, and Ubiweb Media, Inc. (“Ubiweb”), a Montreal-based web development and digital marketing service provider, are pleased to announce the closing of a term debt facility. These funds will be deployed to support Ubiweb’s talent acquisition objectives and growth strategy.
“I’m ecstatic to be working with FirePower, a partner that took the time to understand Ubiweb’s business model,” said Patrick Desrochers, Ubiweb’s President and Co-Founder. “FirePower’s non-dilutive investment in Ubiweb will assist us in further accelerating Ubiweb’s growth. The facilities offered by FirePower will be dedicated to the expansion of Ubiweb’s sales and operations teams, while continuing to assure the exceptional support of our existing clientele that we are known for.”
“We are excited to be partnering with Ubiweb as the company hires extensively to continue its North American expansion. The company’s service-based business model has resulted in exceptional customer acquisition, alongside their tailor-made website solutions. We are very pleased to support Ubiweb through their next phase of growth,” said Trevor Simpson, Associate Partner at FirePower Capital.
About Ubiweb Media, Inc.
Ubiweb Media, Inc. is a digital partner that meets all marketing needs and supports its customers in the management and growth of a business online. The company supports the design of a website, optimization, ad campaigns as well as through verticalized applications by industry. www.ubiweb.ca.
About FirePower Capital
FirePower Capital is the private capital and M&A advisory firm built for Canada’s entrepreneurs. Its team of 40+ deal professionals helps their mid-market businesses complete mission-critical transactions, by advising them or by investing in their companies directly. For more information please visit www.firepowercapital.com.
