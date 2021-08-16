FirePower Capital Provides Funding for Ubiweb

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TORONTO — FirePower Capital (“FirePower”), Canada’s entrepreneurial lender, investor and M&A advisor, and Ubiweb Media, Inc. (“Ubiweb”), a Montreal-based web development and digital marketing service provider, are pleased to announce the closing of a term debt facility. These funds will be deployed to support Ubiweb’s talent acquisition objectives and growth strategy. “I’m ecstatic to be working with FirePower, a partner that took the time to understand Ubiweb’s business model,” said Patrick Desrochers, Ubiweb’s President and Co-Founder. “FirePower’s non-dilutive investment in Ubiweb will assist us in further accelerating Ubiweb’s growth. The facilities offered by FirePower will be dedicated to the expansion of Ubiweb’s sales and operations teams, while continuing to assure the exceptional support of our existing clientele that we are known for.”