Fire-Swept California Cites New Investor Risk: Its Energy Grid

Article content

(Bloomberg) — As firefighters grapple with two of the state’s biggest wildfires, California said stress to its electricity system sparked by events such as fires poses a risk to investors.

In documents circulated to potential buyers of its $2.1 billion general-obligation deal on Sept. 14, the state added the threat to its list of dangers they should consider.

“The future fiscal impact of stresses to the energy grid caused by climate is difficult to predict, but could be significant,” the state said. “In recent years, California has taken on numerous steps to increase resiliency to be better prepared to meet the state’s electricity demands.”