Fintech startup TrueLayer raises $130 mln at over $1 bln valuation

STOCKHOLM — London-based fintech startup TrueLayer said on Tuesday it had raised $130 million from investment firm Tiger Global Management and payments technology provider Stripe in a funding round that valued the company at more than $1 billion.

The company, which last raised $70 million in April, has seen 400% growth in monthly payment volume this year so far, as it expanded across Europe and doubled its customer base.

Founded in 2016, TrueLayer is one of several startups seeking to take advantage of European Union and the UK open banking rules which require lenders to open up their data to other companies so they can tailor products to their customers.