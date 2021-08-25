Find Out More About Danneel Ackles Here – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Jensen and Danneel Ackles have been married for 11 years. Find out more about the ‘Supernatural’ star’s wife here.

Jensen Ackles, 43, and his wife Danneel Ackles, 42, are one of Hollywood’s most admirable couples. The actor has gushed over his spouse, who is serving as executive producer on his upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, on numerous occasions, and it definitely proves their bond is a strong one. In a birthday Instagram post in 2019, the doting husband wrote her a sweet message that read, “You surprise me constantly and inspire me endlessly” and also said she “deserves the world.”

The lovebirds, who share three children, including daughter Justice, 8, and twins Arrow and Zeppelin, 4, have also confidently posed at numerous red carpet events over the past 11 years and always look stylish and so in love! From the People’s Choice Awards to Supernatural premieres, these two are always looking fantastic together.

Check out the facts below to find out more about Danneel and her marriage to Jensen.

How Did Jensen And Danneel Meet?

Jensen and Danneel, whose maiden name is Harris, first met in the early 2000s when they were both actors who got their breakthrough roles in the industry. He was cast in Supernatural in 2005 and that same year, she was cast as Rachel Gatina on One Tree Hill. They had crossed paths during these days but didn’t start dating right away.

They Started Out As Friends.

Jensen and Danneel were actually just pals before they became romantically involved. In fact, she was dating actor Riley Smith at the time they were building their friendship and Jensen was romantically linked to celebs like Jessica Simpson, Joanna Krupa, and LeAnn Rimes. Their own love finally blossomed when they made the 2007 film Ten Inch Hero together. They fell in love after getting to know each other on set and the rest is history!

When Did Jensen & Danneel Get Married?

Jensen and Danneel tied the knot in his hometown of Dallas, TX on May 15, 2010, after getting engaged in Nov. 2009. They had been dating for over two years at the time of their engagement and had their wedding at The Rosewood Crescent Hotel courtyard. One of the groomsmen was Jensen’s Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki.

They Have Three Children.

Jensen and Danneel welcomed their first child, Justice in May 2013 and three years later, in Dec. 2016, they welcomed their twins, Arrow and Zeppelin. Since their births, they have happily shared family photos on their social media pages and are always gushing over how much they absolutely adore them.

Danneel’s Acting Career Has Included Popular Films.

In addition to her success on One Tree Hill, Danneel, who is from Louisiana and started out modeling, is known for playing memorable roles like Vanessa in the Harold & Kumar films, Olivia in The Back-Up Plan, and Erica in Mardi Gras: Spring Break.