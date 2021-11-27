Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Find Out About Kelley Phleger & His Past Loves – Hollywood Life
Find Out About Kelley Phleger & His Past Loves – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Find Out About Kelley Phleger & His Past Loves – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Don Johnson settled down with Kelley Phleger for his fifth marriage in 1999. Find out more about Kelley and some of Don’s other past wives and girlfriends here.

Don Johnson, 71, is known as a successful actor, producer, director, singer, songwriter and more but he’s also led an eventful romantic life throughout the years. The Nash Bridges star has been married five times to four different women, including his current wife, Kelley Phleger, 52, and has dated various other beauties in the spotlight, including Barbra Streisand, Penelope Ann Miller and more. Find out more about Kelley and the other ladies who once caught his romantic eye below.

Kelley Phleger

Don Johnson, Kelley PhlegerLionsgate Golden Globes Party, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2020
Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger pose together at an event. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Kelley and Don were married in Apr. 1999. She was known as a San Francisco socialite and worked as a Montessori nursery school teacher at the time of their nuptials. Their star-studded wedding included actor Robert Wagner, who served as Don’s best man, and Mayor Willie Brown, who presided over the civil ceremony. The husband and wife went on to have three children together, including daughter Atherton Grace, who was born in Dec. 1999, and sons Jasper Breckinridge, who was born in June 2002, and Deacon, who was born in Apr. 2006.

Don and Kelley often share various memorable moments of their lives together on Instagram and sometimes include sweet words along with the epic posts. In one post, which included a pic of them smiling while sitting and hugging each other at an event, the proud spouse called his wife “my love.”

Before she became romantically involved with Don, Kelley dated Governor Gavin Newsom.

Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson'How To Be Single' film premiere, New York, America - 03 Feb 2016
Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson at the ‘How To Be Single’ film premiere in 2016. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Before he married Kelley, Don was romantically involved with Melanie Griffith. He and the actress actually married twice and share children together. Since Don’s first two wives have never been identified, Melanie, who became his third wife in 1976, was the first of his spouses to be spotlighted during their time together. The former lovebirds first met in 1972, when Melanie was just 14 and knew her future hubby through her mother Tippi Hedren, who was his co-star in the film, Harrad Experiment.

Don and Melanie began living together in Laurel Canyon when she was 15 and got engaged when she turned 18 in 1975. After getting married the following Jan., before eventually separating by July 1976 and getting divorced by Nov. 1976. They ended up reconciling just before 1989 and had their daughter Dakota Johnson, in Oct. 1989. They married once again that same year and it lasted until 1996.

Pamela Des Barres

Pamela Des Barres
Pamela Des Barres at The Muse by Alexa Chung Launch Party in Los Angeles in 2018. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Before Kelley or Melanie, Don was spotted with self-described “groupie” Pamela Des Barres. He reportedly lived with her in 1971 and romance rumors started. Pamela made a name for herself when she wrote and released two memoirs about her time following and befriending famous musicians and other creative stars, including, Don, the Byrds, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones. I’m with the Band: Confessions of a Groupie was published in 1987 and Take Another Little Piece of My Heart: A Groupie Grows Up was published in 1993.

Like with Don, she was also rumored to have been romantically involved with stars like Mick Jagger, Jim Morrison, Woody Allen, and more. She was married to Michael Des Barres, who had been the lead singer of the bands, Silverhead and Detective, from 1977 until 1991 and they share a son Nicholas together.

Sally Adams

Don dated actress Sally Adams, who is known as the mother of actress Nicollette Sheridan, in 1980. They were photographed together around 1979 but kept the romance private for the most part. Both Sally and Nicollette can be seen in the throwback photo above.

Patti D’Arbanville

Patti D'ArbanvilleThe 12th Annual Savannah Film Festival hosted by SCAD, Savannah, Georgia, America - 02 Nov 2009 The 12th Annual Savannah Film Festival where they honored Woody Harrelson and Ben Foster with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award on opening night and Emmy Rossum with the Young Hollywood Award prior to the screening of her new film DARE. The Savannah Film Festival is hosted by SCAD the Savannah school of Art and Design
Patti D’Arbanville at the12th Annual Savannah Film Festival hosted by SCAD in 2009. (Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Don and Patti D’Arbanville reportedly met in Jan. 1981 while at a Los Angeles restaurant. They started dating and lived together from 1981 until 1985. Although they never got married, they had a son, Jesse Wayne Johnson, in Dec. 1982.

Cybill Shepherd

Cybill Shepherd
Cybill Shepherd poses with Judith Ivey and Don Johnson for the cover of their television miniseries, ‘The Long Hot Summer’ in 1985. (Leonard Hill/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Cybill Shepherd claimed she and Don had a fling while making the 1985 television miniseries The Long Hot Summer. The actress wrote about the alleged experience in her book, Cybill Disobedience: How I Survived Beauty Pageants, Elvis, Sex, Bruce Willis, Lies, Marriage, Motherhood, Hollywood, and the Irrepressible Urge to Say What I Think, and admitted to having an “intense attraction” to Don while working with him. “We lasted a nanosecond on the porch and rapidly progressed to my bed,” she wrote. “It was like wolfing down a candy bar when you’re starving–fast, furious and intense and it was all over in five minutes.”

She also recalled supposed romantic encounters with other stars like Elvis Presley, Jeff Bridges, Bruce Willis, and more.

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon, Don Johnson
Don Johnson and Susan Sarandon in a scene from the 1988 film ‘Sweet Hearts Dance.’ (Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Don was rumored to have a relationship with actress Susan Sarandon around 1987. The two actors co-starred in the movie Sweet Hearts Dance together.

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand, Don Johnson
Barbra Streisand and Don Johnson share a moment as they partake in the Los Angeles Dodgers outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Los Angeles. (Bob Galbraith/AP/Shutterstock)

Don and Barbra Streisand reportedly dated in the late-1980s and their relationship lasted until around Sept. 1988. They supposedly met at a party in 1987 and started a relationship shortly after. Although they didn’t put their romance in the spotlight most of the time, Barbra did gush over how “happy” she was in an interview with Ladies Home Journal in June 1988.

“I’m happy, very happy. And I have never been very happy, so it is something I’m learning; it’s as if I were a child again,” she told the outlet. “There is nothing as satisfying as a good personal relationship. Certainly work isn’t. I like sharing my life with a male counterpart and it is going very well.”

The former couple’s connection was apparent when they recorded the duet “Till I Loved You” together in 1988 and even after their split, the song made it to the Top 40 charts.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman at the Room To Grow Annual Benefit at The Foundry in NJ in 2021. (J. Lingo/Shutterstock)

Just days after Don broke up with Barbra, he was romantically linked to actress Uma Thurman when she was 18 and he was 38. He was reportedly seen out on the town with the blonde beauty but not much else is known about their supposed romance.

Penelope Ann Miller

Penelope Ann Miller
Penelope Ann Miller outside of ‘Good Morning America’ in 2019. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Don and Penelope Ann Miller were reportedly involved in a brief romance before he went back with Melanie for a second time. The two worked in the 1989 film Dead Bang together.

Jodi Lyn O’Keefe

Don Johnson, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe
Don Johnson and Jodi Lyn O’Keefe pose in a promo pic together. (Crollalanza/Shutterstock)

Don and his Nash Bridges co-star Jodi Lyn O’Keefe reportedly dated from 1996 until 1997. The relationship got a lot of attention since Jodi actually played his daughter in the show and was only 18 at the time while he was 47.

Yasmine Bleeth

Yasmine Bleeth
Yasmine Bleeth poses at an event. (Bei/Shutterstock)

There were rumors that Don and his other Nash Bridges co-star Yasmine Bleeth also had a romance at some point in 1998.

