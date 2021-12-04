Find Out About His Children With Victoria Here – Hollywood Life

David Beckham shares three sons and one daughter with his wife Victoria. Find out everything you should know about them here.

David Beckham, 46, may be one of the biggest soccer stars in the world, but he’s also a very proud and doting father! The athlete shares three sons and one daughter with his wife Victoria Beckham, 47, including Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, and has often shared sweet and memorable moments with them at events and on social media.

Find out more about the kids and their backgrounds below!

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn is David and Victoria’s oldest child. He was born in London in March 1999 and grew up in Madrid, Spain and Los Angeles, CA where his parents traveled to and from on a regular basis due to David’s career. When he was 15, he reportedly worked at a coffee shop and followed in his father’s footsteps when he played in the Arsenal F.C. Academy until 2015, when he didn’t receive a scholarship to keep attending.

Brooklyn started a career as a model in 2014. He appeared in numerous outlets, including Vogue China, Miss Vogue, and Interview. He’s also worked as a photographer and in 2016, he photographed a campaign for Burberry BRIT. In 2017, he published a photography book called what i see, which was aimed at his teenage fan base.

Romeo Beckham

Romeo is David and Victoria’s second-oldest child. He was born in London in Sept. 2000 and followed in David’s career footsteps when he joined Arsenal’s Academy in 2014. He stepped away from football and played tennis for a while but returned to his original sport in 2020. In 2021, he joined the USL League One club Fort Lauderdale CF, which was the reserve affiliate of his father’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Romeo made his professional football debut in a 2-2 draw against Tormenta FC. He made headlines for appearing alongside Harvey Neville, who is the son of David’s former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville.

Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham is David and Victoria’s youngest son. He was born in Madrid in 2005. Although he doesn’t appear to be in the spotlight as much as his older brothers, he and his parents often share moments on social media that prove he leads just as active a life as his family members. He enjoys playing music and singing and often shares clips and pics of him doing both on his Instagram page. His parents also often show off his talent with sweet captions.

For his 16th birthday, Victoria shared a post along with the caption, “We are so proud of the man you have turned into! So sweet and so kind x we love you x kisses.”

Harper Beckham

Harper is David and Victoria’s youngest child and only daughter. She was born in Los Angeles in July 2011 and seems to be a very hardworking young girl who is focusing on her studies. She was celebrated on social media after finishing her 11+ exams in 2021 and is often seen hanging out and learning from her parents on outings and in posts.

In one video, she was seen learning how to boil eggs with David, and in a pic, the proud dad shared that the cute gal was involved in judo. “Silver medal 🥈 Sunday ❤️ my little judo star ❤️,” he wrote in 2021. alongside a pic of her dressed in a robe with a medal around her neck.