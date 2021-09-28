Financial services & accountants rely on Microsoft Excel spreadsheets

While many offices and workplaces make use of the ubiquitous software Microsoft Excel, it’s clear that financial services and financial accounting workers make the most use of it. As reported by Investopedia , “Financial services and financial accounting are the areas of finance that rely on and benefit from Excel spreadsheets the most. In the 1970s and early 1980s, financial analysts would spend weeks running advanced formulas either manually or (beginning in 1983) on programs like Lotus 1-2-3. Now, you can perform complex modeling in minutes with Excel.”

Being able to create these complex models in Excel not only makes your workday to day simpler, it makes you better at your job. If you’re looking for a position in the financial services and financial accounting industries, then it makes sense to master this tool, because many workplaces will require a sophisticated understanding of Microsoft Excel to even be considered in interviews. Learning to use Excel like a professional isn’t difficult, but you need the right teacher to walk you through concepts such as advanced formulae, financial modelling, PivotTables, data visualization, and making charts and graphs.

A great place to start learning is with The 2021 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Business Intelligence Certification Bundle, which covers all the above concepts and more, helping you to become a proficient Microsoft Excel user. It’s available now for $56.99 and includes 12 comprehensive courses, rated as high as 4.7/5 stars, spanning 42 hours of content you can access any time and complete at your own pace. Upgrade your skills in Microsoft Excel – so essential to professionals working in the financial services and financial accounting industries. Make your daily work life easier, and excel professionally.

