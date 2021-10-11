Financial groups seek ‘clear, credible and ambitious’ climate action from G20

Article content LONDON — Financial services groups responsible for more than $90 trillion in assets on Monday called for the leaders of the world’s largest economies to push through “clear, credible and ambitious” policies to battle climate change. The Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, chaired by United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney, said the policies, taken together, would restructure the global financial system and accelerate the world’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Article content The call to action from GFANZ members is the latest in a string of requests from big business for government action and comes ahead of the next round of global climate talks in Glasgow in November. Among the specific requests, GFANZ called for governments to set economy-wide net-zero targets aligned to the global target of capping global warming at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial norms by mid-century. They also called for financial regulations to explicitly support the transition, for fossil fuel subsidies to be phased out and for carbon emissions to be priced. Public and private enterprises should also be forced to disclose net zero transition plans and climate reporting by 2024. As well as unlocking the trillions of dollars needed to fund the transition, including in emerging markets, governments needed to support small and medium-sized businesses and communities to ensure a “Just Transition,” they added.